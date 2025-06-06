EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



06.06.2025 / 16:18 CET/CEST

On 6 June 2025, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a form DEFR 14A report; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017025082684/adtn-20250605.htm, a form DEFA 14A report; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017025082688/adtn-20250604.htm and the ARS/A for the period ended December 31, 2024; available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017025082689/adtn_2024_annual_report_.pdf All documents are also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.

