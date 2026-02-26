ADTRAN Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059
|
26.02.2026 17:21:34
EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 26 February 2026, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a form 8-K, available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000119312526073361/adtn-20260225.htm and a form 10-K, available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000119312526073878/adtn-20251231.htm.
All documents are also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.
26.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2282424 26.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc
|
26.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26