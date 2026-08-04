EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.08.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On 4 August 2026, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a form 8-K, available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000119312526331458/adtn-20260803.htm and a form 10-Q, available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000119312526331632/adtn-20260630.htm . All documents are also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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