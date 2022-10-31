EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

3rd Interim Report

Filderstadt, 31 October 2022 In the period from 24 October 2022 up to and including 28 Oc­tober 2022, a total of 1,195 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted

average share price

in EUR 24.10.2022 282 38.9107 25.10.2022 281 38.9311 26.10.2022 266 39.7557 27.10.2022 78 39.8 28.10.2022 288 39.9

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE un­der www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 28 October 2022 amounts to 3,110 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution com­missioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).