|
28.12.2022 12:28:51
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE
/ Share Buy-Back Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
11th Interim Report
Filderstadt, 28 December 2022 In the period from 19 December 2022 up to and including 23 December 2022, a total of 624 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 23 December 2022 amounts to 9,870 shares.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
28.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1522883 28.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.12.22
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
28.12.22
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|EQS-News: All for One Group SE stockt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an All for One Poland auf 100% auf (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|EQS-News: All for One Group SE increases its majority stake in All for One Poland to 100% (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|All for One Group SE : All for One Group SE increases its majority stake in All for One Poland to 100% (Investegate)
|
19.12.22
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.12.22
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.12.22
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu All for One Group AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|All for One Group AG
|44,90
|-0,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsloser Handel: Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Mittwochshandel nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Mittwoch Abschläge. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden unterdessen keine gemeinsame Richtung.