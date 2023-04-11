EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

|
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
23rd Interim Report
Filderstadt, 11 April 2023 In the period from 3 April 2023 up to and including 7 April 2023, a total of 367 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 7 April 2023 amounts to 14,956 shares.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
