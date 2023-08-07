EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

40th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 7 August 2023 In the period from 31 July 2023 up to and including 4 August 2023, a total of 631 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted

average share price

in EUR 31.07.2023 197 39.0944 01.08.2023 225 38.9011 02.08.2023 115 39.3227 03.08.2023 45 39.1242 04.08.2023 49 39.0244

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 4 August 2023 amounts to 26,694 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).