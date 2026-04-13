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All for One Group Aktie

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WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001

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13.04.2026 13:26:53

EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

13.04.2026 / 13:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

35th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 13 April 2026 – In the period from 6 April 2026 up to and including 10 April 2026, a total of 3,100 were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2025 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 7 July 2025 was disclosed on 3 July 2025 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
06.04.2026 0.00000
07.04.2026 700 35.70000
08.04.2026 750 36.03333
09.04.2026 800 35.50000
10.04.2026 850 35.04400

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 7 July 2025 up to and including 10 April 2026 amounts to 79,350 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307190  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

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