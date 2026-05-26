All for One Group Aktie

All for One Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.05.2026 16:21:03

EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

26.05.2026 / 16:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme – Final Report

 

Filderstadt, 26 May 2026 – On 25 May 2026, All for One Group SE completed the share buyback programme that began on 7 July 2025. A total of 100,000 shares were repurchased during the entire period of the share buyback programme. This corresponds to 2.01% of the share capital. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 41.17 per share. The total cost for the the repurchased shares amounted to EUR 4,116,554.00 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE were carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares were purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The start date of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 3 July 2025 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333748  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG

mehr Nachrichten