EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme

All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information



26.05.2026 / 16:21 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme – Final Report

Filderstadt, 26 May 2026 – On 25 May 2026, All for One Group SE completed the share buyback programme that began on 7 July 2025. A total of 100,000 shares were repurchased during the entire period of the share buyback programme. This corresponds to 2.01% of the share capital. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 41.17 per share. The total cost for the the repurchased shares amounted to EUR 4,116,554.00 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE were carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares were purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The start date of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 3 July 2025 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.