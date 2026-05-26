All for One Group Aktie
WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001
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26.05.2026 16:21:03
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE
/ Share Buyback Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme – Final Report
Filderstadt, 26 May 2026 – On 25 May 2026, All for One Group SE completed the share buyback programme that began on 7 July 2025. A total of 100,000 shares were repurchased during the entire period of the share buyback programme. This corresponds to 2.01% of the share capital. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 41.17 per share. The total cost for the the repurchased shares amounted to EUR 4,116,554.00 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE were carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares were purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The start date of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 3 July 2025 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2333748 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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