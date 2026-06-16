EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme

All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information



16.06.2026 / 08:38 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement of information on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Filderstadt, 16 June 2026 – As announced in an ad-hoc announcement today, the management board of All for One Group SE (ISIN: DE0005110001) (»Company«) resolved on 15 June 2026, with the consent of the supervisory board of the Company, the launch of a share buyback programme (»Share Buyback Programme 2026«) via the stock exchange up to a total amount of EUR 5.85 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

In doing so, the management board makes use of the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 18 March 2025 to acquire registered no-par value shares of the Company via the stock exchange or a public purchase offer up to an amount of 10% of the Company's share capital in the period until 17 March 2030 (»authorisation«). This corresponds to 498,200 shares.

The authorisation of 18 March 2025 may be exercised in whole or in part, once or several times, by the Company, by group companies or by third parties for the account of the Company. If the shares are acquired directly via the stock exchange, the authorisation stipulates that the consideration paid per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the arithmetic mean of the closing prices of the Company's shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt am Main stock exchange during the last five trading days prior to the purchase of the shares.

Under the Share Buyback Programme 2026, up to a total of 130,000 registered no-par value shares of the Company may be repurchased from 18 June 2026 to 5 March 2027. The management board, with the consent of the supervisory board, has allocated the amount of EUR 5.85 million as the highest possible total purchase price for the acquisition of the Company's shares (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The Company’s treasury shares acquired in this way may be used by the management board – in each case with the consent of the supervisory board – for all purposes permissible under the provisions of stock corporation law and under the aforementioned authorisation.

The shares will be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company will carry out the purchase in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and on the basis of the authorisation. The Company has contractually obligated the credit institution charged with the purchase of shares in the Company to carry out the repurchase in accordance with these terms.

The shares of the Company will be purchased in accordance with the trading conditions of Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In particular, in accordance with Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made may be acquired per trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date.

In accordance with Article 4 (2b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the credit institution charged with the repurchase shall make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares of All for One Group SE independently of and without influence by the Company. The Company will not influence the decisions of the credit institution in this respect.

The Share Buyback Programme 2026 may – as far as legally permissible – be suspended, interrupted and, if necessary, resumed or finally terminated by the company at any time in accordance with the applicable legal requirements.

Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buyback Programme 2026 shall be disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the day of execution of such transactions.

In addition, pursuant to Article 2 (3) sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the Company will publish the disclosed transactions on its website at www.all-for-one.com in the »Investors« section and ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of adequate disclosure.