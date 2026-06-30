EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme

All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information



30.06.2026 / 08:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

2nd Interim Report

Filderstadt, 30 June 2026 – In the period from 22 June 2026 up to and including 26 June 2026, a total of 1,030 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2026 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 18 June 2026 was disclosed on 16 June 2026 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted

average share price

in EUR 22.06.2026 222 31.69459 23.06.2026 222 32.00000 24.06.2026 206 31.02816 25.06.2026 - 0.00000 26.06.2026 380 31.60000

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 18 June 2026 up to and including 26 June 2026 amounts to 1,600 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).