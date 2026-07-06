All for One Group Aktie
WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001
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06.07.2026 10:39:53
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE
/ Share Buyback Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
3rd Interim Report
Filderstadt, 6 July 2026 – In the period from 29 June 2026 up to and including 3 July 2026, a total of 1,034 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2026 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 18 June 2026 was disclosed on 16 June 2026 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 18 June 2026 up to and including 3 July 2026 amounts to 2,634 shares.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2360700 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
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10:39
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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16.06.26
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)