EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme

All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information



20.07.2026 / 10:32 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

5th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 20 July 2026 – In the period from 13 July 2026 up to and including 17 July 2026, a total of 750 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2026 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 18 June 2026 was disclosed on 16 June 2026 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted

average share price

in EUR 13.07.2026 222 33,20000 14.07.2026 266 34,70000 15.07.2026 262 34,00000 16.07.2026 - 0 17.07.2026 - 0

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 18 June 2026 up to and including 17 July 2026 amounts to 4,350 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).