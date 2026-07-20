All for One Group Aktie
WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001
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20.07.2026 16:10:23
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE
/ Share Buyback Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme – Suspension
Filderstadt, 20 July 2026 – On 16 July 2026, the management board of All for One Group SE (the »Company«) resolved to suspend the Share Buyback Programme 2026, which started on 18 June 2026, with immediate effect until further notice.
The reason for the suspension is the announcement on 16 July 2026 of a voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE to the Company’s shareholders.
Up to the date of this suspension, a total of 4,350 no-par value shares had been repurchased under the programme at a total purchase price of EUR 139,557.20 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).
The Company will decide in due course on the permanent termination or a possible resumption of the Share Buyback Programme 2026 following the completion of the public takeover offer.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|LEI Code:
|529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2368732 20.07.2026 CET/CEST
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