All for One Group Aktie

All for One Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001

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20.07.2026 16:10:23

EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

20.07.2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme – Suspension

 

Filderstadt, 20 July 2026 – On 16 July 2026, the management board of All for One Group SE (the »Company«) resolved to suspend the Share Buyback Programme 2026, which started on 18 June 2026, with immediate effect until further notice.

The reason for the suspension is the announcement on 16 July 2026 of a voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE to the Company’s shareholders.

Up to the date of this suspension, a total of 4,350 no-par value shares had been repurchased under the programme at a total purchase price of EUR 139,557.20 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The Company will decide in due course on the permanent termination or a possible resumption of the Share Buyback Programme 2026 following the completion of the public takeover offer.

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.


20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
LEI Code: 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

 
End of News EQS News Service

2368732  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

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