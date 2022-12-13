EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 13.12.2022



In the period from December 05, 2022 to, and including, December 09, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 402,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 12/05/2022 90,000 203.2403 12/06/2022 90,000 204.1240 12/07/2022 75,000 204.1004 12/08/2022 82,000 203.9977 12/09/2022 65,000 204.2792

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, December 09, 2022 amounts to 1,241,103.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).