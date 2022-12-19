|
19.12.2022 14:41:39
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, 19.12.2022
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, December 15, 2022 amounts to 1,470,352.
19.12.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1516757 19.12.2022 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Allianzmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Allianzmehr Analysen
|08.12.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.22
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.12.22
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.12.22
|Allianz Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.12.22
|Allianz Buy
|UBS AG
