EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 24.01.2023



In the period from January 16, 2023 to, and including, January 20, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 405,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 01/16/2023 90,000 219.2386 01/17/2023 100,000 218.7332 01/18/2023 65,000 219.0401 01/19/2023 65,000 218.0246 01/20/2023 85,000 219.5314



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, January 20, 2023 amounts to 1,875,352.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).