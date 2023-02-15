EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, February 15, 2023



In the period from February 06, 2023 to, and including, February 10, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 421,585 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 02/06/2023 112,247 219.1197 02/07/2023 80,000 219.2700 02/08/2023 30,312 221.0888 02/09/2023 89,318 221.9183 02/10/2023 109,708 219.9863

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, February 10, 2023 amounts to 3,002,279.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).