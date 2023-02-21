EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, February 21, 2023



In the period from February 13, 2023 to, and including, February 17, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 476,916 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 02/13/2023 7,756 220.0499 02/14/2023 120,000 220.8428 02/15/2023 77,003 219.6198 02/16/2023 69,030 220.4483 02/17/2023 203,127 215.3720

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, February 17, 2023 amounts to 3,479,195.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).