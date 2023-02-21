EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

21.02.2023 / 09:47 CET/CEST
Munich, February 21, 2023

In the period from February 13, 2023 to, and including, February 17, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 476,916 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
02/13/2023  7,756   220.0499
02/14/2023  120,000   220.8428
02/15/2023  77,003   219.6198
02/16/2023  69,030   220.4483
02/17/2023  203,127   215.3720

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, February 17, 2023 amounts to 3,479,195.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
