21.02.2023 09:47:06
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, February 21, 2023
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, February 17, 2023 amounts to 3,479,195.
Analysen zu Allianzmehr Analysen
|22.02.23
|Allianz Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.23
|Allianz Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.23
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.02.23
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.02.23
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.21
|Allianz Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.08.21
|Allianz Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.04.21
|Allianz Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.23
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.23
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.23
|Allianz Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.12.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
