07.03.2023 13:12:28

EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

07.03.2023 / 13:12 CET/CEST
Munich, March 07, 2023

In the period from February 27, 2023 to, and including, March 03, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 60,068 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
02/27/2023  -      -
02/28/2023  -      -
03/01/2023  -      -
03/02/2023  10,068   220.0965
03/03/2023  50,000   221.0558

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, March 03, 2023 amounts to 3,860,888.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
