EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, March 07, 2023



In the period from February 27, 2023 to, and including, March 03, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 60,068 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 02/27/2023 - - 02/28/2023 - - 03/01/2023 - - 03/02/2023 10,068 220.0965 03/03/2023 50,000 221.0558

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, March 03, 2023 amounts to 3,860,888.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).