EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2023
Munich, March 14, 2023

In the period from March 06, 2023 to, and including, March 10, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 355,183 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
03/06/2023  -     -
03/07/2023  51,803   222.3114
03/08/2023  47,589   221.9703
03/09/2023  39,756   222.7163
03/10/2023  216,035   219.1098

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, March 10, 2023 amounts to 4,216,071.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
