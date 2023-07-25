EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, July 25, 2023



In the period from July 17, 2023 to, and including, July 21, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 5,701 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 26, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 07/17/2023 0 0 07/18/2023 0 0 07/19/2023 5,701 209.5000 07/20/2023 0 0 07/21/2023 0 0

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, July 21, 2023 amounts to 2,720,226.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).