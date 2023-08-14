|
14.08.2023 14:46:27
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, August 14, 2023
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, August 11, 2023 amounts to 3,575,389.
