11.10.2023 09:58:54
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, October 11, 2023
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, October 06, 2023 amounts to 5,359,560.
Independently from the on-going share buy-back program, Allianz SE has acquired since October 05, 2023 through, and including, October 6, 2023 a total of 169,000 Allianz shares in the context of the Employee Share Purchase Plan of Allianz (ESPP). These shares will be transferred to employees before the end of 2023. The purchase of Allianz shares for ESPP purposes had been announced on May 26, 2023, pursuant to art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The following number of Allianz shares were purchased for ESPP purposes:
The total number of shares purchased for ESPP purposes since October 5, 2021 through, and including, October 6, 2021 amounts to 169,000.
The purchase of Allianz shares for ESPP purposes is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
09:58
