EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, October 11, 2023



In the period from October 02, 2023 to, and including, October 06, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 390,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 26, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 10/02/2023 180,000 223.3082 10/03/2023 60,000 221.4191 10/04/2023 150,000 220.0848 10/05/2023 - - 10/06/2023 - -

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, October 06, 2023 amounts to 5,359,560.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

Independently from the on-going share buy-back program, Allianz SE has acquired since October 05, 2023 through, and including, October 6, 2023 a total of 169,000 Allianz shares in the context of the Employee Share Purchase Plan of Allianz (ESPP). These shares will be transferred to employees before the end of 2023. The purchase of Allianz shares for ESPP purposes had been announced on May 26, 2023, pursuant to art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The following number of Allianz shares were purchased for ESPP purposes:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 10/02/2023 - - 10/03/2023 - - 10/04/2023 - - 10/05/2023 85,000 220.3531 10/06/2023 84,000 223.6100

The total number of shares purchased for ESPP purposes since October 5, 2021 through, and including, October 6, 2021 amounts to 169,000.

The purchase of Allianz shares for ESPP purposes is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.