EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

14.11.2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Munich, November 14, 2023



In the period from November 6, 2023 to, and including, November 10, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 302,847 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 26, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 11/06/2023 44,215 220.8106 11/07/2023 127,666 219.0161 11/08/2023 80,000 219.4185 11/09/2023 36,632 220.9074 11/10/2023 14,334 220.0984

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, November 10, 2023 amounts to 6,641,661.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).