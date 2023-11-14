|
14.11.2023 09:17:42
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, November 14, 2023
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, November 10, 2023 amounts to 6,641,661.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
