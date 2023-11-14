EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

14.11.2023 09:17:42

Munich, November 14, 2023

In the period from November 6, 2023 to, and including, November 10, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 302,847 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 26, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
11/06/2023    44,215   220.8106
11/07/2023  127,666   219.0161
11/08/2023    80,000   219.4185
11/09/2023    36,632   220.9074
11/10/2023    14,334   220.0984

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, November 10, 2023 amounts to 6,641,661.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


