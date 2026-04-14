Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
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14.04.2026 11:07:14
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Munich, April, 14, 2026
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, April 10, 2026 amounts to 1,138,346 shares.
14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2307292 14.04.2026 CET/CEST
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