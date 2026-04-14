EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



14.04.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, April, 14, 2026



In the period from April 07, 2026 to, and including, April 10, 2026 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 101,388 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 12, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 04/07/2026 58,888 368.7942 04/08/2026 15,000 378.1040 04/09/2026 13,500 377.3387 04/10/2026 14,000 378.8391

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, April 10, 2026 amounts to 1,138,346 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).