Allianz Aktie

Allianz für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.05.2026 09:41:14

EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

05.05.2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, May, 05, 2026

In the period from April 27, 2026 to, and including, April 30, 2026 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 248,548 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 12, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
04/27/2026                              66,048                            388.1025  
04/28/2026                              54,000                            391.2706  
04/29/2026                              69,000                            386.9364  
04/30/2026                              59,500                            385.3876  

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, April 30, 2026 amounts to 1,963,114 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321290  05.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allianz

mehr Nachrichten