Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
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09.06.2026 09:40:44
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Munich, June, 09, 2026
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, June 05, 2026 amounts to 3,102,245 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
09.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2342266 09.06.2026 CET/CEST
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09:40
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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09:40
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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09:28
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08.06.26
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Analysen zu Allianz
|26.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.05.26
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.05.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.05.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.05.26
|Allianz Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.05.26
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.05.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.05.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.05.26
|Allianz Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.26
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.05.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.05.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.04.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.04.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.05.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.05.26
|Allianz Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Allianz Neutral
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|Allianz Hold
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