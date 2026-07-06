Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
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06.07.2026 12:50:03
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Munich, July, 06, 2026
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, July 03, 2026 amounts to 3,950,801 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2360794 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
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