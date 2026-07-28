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Allianz Aktie

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WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005

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28.07.2026 11:07:43

EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

28.07.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, July 28, 2026

In the period from July 20, 2026 to, and including, July 24, 2026 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 261,863 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 12, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
07/20/2026                              56,543                            422.6647  
07/21/2026                              55,585                            422.0324  
07/22/2026                              39,445                            427.8338  
07/23/2026                              65,540                            424.8506  
07/24/2026                              44,750                            425.8408  

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, July 24, 2026 amounts to 4,480,671 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


28.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com
LEI Code: 529900K9B0N5BT694847

 
End of News EQS News Service

2372646  28.07.2026 CET/CEST

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