Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
|
28.07.2026 11:07:43
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Munich, July 28, 2026
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, July 24, 2026 amounts to 4,480,671 shares.
28.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|LEI Code:
|529900K9B0N5BT694847
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372646 28.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Allianz
|
11:07
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11:07
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.07.26
|RBC Capital Markets bescheinigt Sector Perform für Allianz-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Allianz sichert sich Lebensversicherungsgeschäft von HSBC in Singapur - Aktien im Plus (Dow Jones)
|
24.07.26
|Allianz verkleinert Vorstand nach Abgang von Thallinger zum Jahresende (Dow Jones)
|
24.07.26
|DAX 40-Wert Allianz-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Allianz von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Allianz kauft HSBC-Lebensversicherungsgeschäft in Singapur für 2 Milliarden Euro (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Allianz
|27.07.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.07.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.07.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.07.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.07.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.07.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.07.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.05.26
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.05.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.07.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.05.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.05.26
|Allianz Neutral
|UBS AG