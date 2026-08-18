Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
|
18.08.2026 10:39:53
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Munich, August 18, 2026
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, August 14, 2026 amounts to 5,149,477 shares.
18.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|LEI Code:
|529900K9B0N5BT694847
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2384876 18.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Allianz
|
10:39
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10:39
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|Microsoft, Nebius, E.ON, RWE, Rheinmetall, Allianz, Adidas - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
17.08.26
|Microsoft, Nebius, E.ON, RWE, Rheinmetall, Allianz, Adidas - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
14.08.26
|Neue Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Allianz-Aktie mit Neutral (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|DAX 40-Papier Allianz-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Allianz-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Allianz-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Buy (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: DAX präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Allianz
|17.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.26
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.07.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allianz
|441,90
|0,87%
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