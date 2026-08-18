EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



18.08.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, August 18, 2026



In the period from August 10, 2026 to, and including, August 14, 2026 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 215,946 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 12, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 08/10/2026 56,712 438.4085 08/11/2026 67,279 436.4581 08/12/2026 34,359 437.5000 08/13/2026 40,218 440.0183 08/14/2026 17,378 441.1069

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, August 14, 2026 amounts to 5,149,477 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).