Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
|
25.08.2026 10:20:43
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Munich, August 25, 2026
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, August 21, 2026 amounts to 5,391,108 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
25.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|LEI Code:
|529900K9B0N5BT694847
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2388266 25.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allianz
|
26.08.26
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50-Anleger greifen zum Start des Mittwochshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.08.26
|Gewinne in Europa: Schlussendlich Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
25.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
25.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.08.26
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.26
|DAX 40-Papier Allianz-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Allianz-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.26
|Verluste in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.26
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Allianz
|17.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.26
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.07.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allianz
|451,10
|-0,15%