Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
|
08.09.2026 10:12:01
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Munich, September 08, 2026
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, September 04, 2026 amounts to 5,639,403 shares.
08.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|LEI Code:
|529900K9B0N5BT694847
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2395800 08.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Allianz
|04.09.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.09.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.26
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.07.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.26
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.09.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.26
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.26
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Allianz Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allianz
|443,10
|-1,01%