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08.09.2026 10:12:01

EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

08.09.2026 / 10:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, September 08, 2026

In the period from August 31, 2026 to, and including, September 04, 2026 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 190,580 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 12, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
08/31/2026                              28,102                            451.2411  
09/01/2026                              36,659                            450.4626  
09/02/2026                              56,776                            450.2319  
09/03/2026                              19,141                            450.9866  
09/04/2026                              49,902                            450.5912  

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, September 04, 2026 amounts to 5,639,403 shares.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


08.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com
LEI Code: 529900K9B0N5BT694847

 
End of News EQS News Service

2395800  08.09.2026 CET/CEST

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