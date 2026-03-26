Andritz Aktie
WKN: 73000 / ISIN: AT0000730007
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26.03.2026 14:04:33
EQS-CMS: Andritz AG: Authorizations of the Executive Board in connection with the acquisition and sale of treasury shares (agenda item 9.)
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Andritz AG
/ Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
On March 26, 2026, the 119th Annual General Meeting of Andritz AG resolved as follows:
Authorizations of the Executive Board in connection with the acquisition and sale of treasury shares (agenda item 9.)
Graz, on March 26, 2026
The Executive Board
26.03.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298590 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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