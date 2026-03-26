EQS-CMS: Andritz AG: Authorizations of the Executive Board in connection with the acquisition and sale of treasury shares (agenda item 9.)

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Andritz AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG

Andritz AG: Authorizations of the Executive Board in connection with the acquisition and sale of treasury shares (agenda item 9.)



26.03.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

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th Annual General Meeting of Andritz AG resolved as follows:



Authorizations of the Executive Board in connection with the acquisition and sale of treasury shares (agenda item 9.) Pursuant to Section 65 (1) no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the Executive Board is authorized for a period of 30 months from April 1, 2026, to acquire treasury shares of the company to the maximum extent permitted by law and, without the need for prior approval by the Annual General Meeting, to cancel these shares of the company with the approval of the Supervisory Board, if necessary. Trading in treasury shares for the purpose of acquisition is expressly excluded. The authorization may be exercised in whole or in part, or in several installments, and in pursuit of one or more purposes by the company, its affiliated companies, or on their behalf by third parties.

The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG is authorized to decide on any acquisition via the stock exchange. Off-market acquisitions are subject to the prior approval of the Supervisory Board. In the case of off-market acquisitions, these may also be carried out with the exclusion of the pro rata right of sale (reverse exclusion of subscription rights).

The consideration per share may not be less than the proportionate amount per share in the share capital. The highest consideration per share to be paid for the repurchase may not exceed the average, unweighted closing price on the Vienna Stock Exchange on the ten trading days preceding the exercise of this authorization by more than 10%.

Both this resolution and the repurchase program based on it, as well as any resale program and their respective durations, must be published.

The Executive Board is authorized for a period of five years from the date of the resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to sell or use the acquired treasury shares for any legally permissible purpose other than via the stock exchange or through a public offering, and in doing so to exclude the shareholders' pro rata purchase rights (exclusion of subscription rights). The authorization may be exercised in whole or in part, or in several installments, and for one or more purposes.

The Supervisory Board is authorized to resolve amendments to the company's Articles of Association resulting from the redemption of treasury shares.

Graz, on March 26, 2026

The Executive Board



On March 26, 2026, the 119Annual General Meeting of Andritz AG resolved as follows:Graz, on March 26, 2026

26.03.2026 CET/CEST

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