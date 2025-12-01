Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Deutsche Börse Aktie

WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055

01.12.2025 12:14:53

EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

01.12.2025 / 12:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 1 December 2025

In the period from 24 November 2025 to, and including, 28 November 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 65,667 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:

Date                        Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)

24/11/2025               11,700                     216.5612
25/11/2025               13,951                     218.1976
26/11/2025               13,490                     220.9193
27/11/2025               13,195                     229.2051
28/11/2025               13,331                     230.8767

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 28 November 2025 amounts to 1,995,821 shares. The total costs incurred for the share buy-back amount to EUR 499,999,973.90; the above share purchases therefore complete the share buy-back programme.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Further Information on the share buy-back can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

01.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238218  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

