EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

01.12.2025 / 12:14 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 1 December 2025



In the period from 24 November 2025 to, and including, 28 November 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 65,667 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



24/11/2025 11,700 216.5612

25/11/2025 13,951 218.1976

26/11/2025 13,490 220.9193

27/11/2025 13,195 229.2051

28/11/2025 13,331 230.8767



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 28 November 2025 amounts to 1,995,821 shares. The total costs incurred for the share buy-back amount to EUR 499,999,973.90; the above share purchases therefore complete the share buy-back programme.



The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Further Information on the share buy-back can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).



