Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
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16.03.2026 10:30:34
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 16 March 2026
In the period from 9 March 2026 to, and including, 13 March 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 24,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
09/03/2026 5,000 242.2692
10/03/2026 5,000 241.3602
11/03/2026 5,000 237.4794
12/03/2026 4,000 238.3779
13/03/2026 5,000 242.2671
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 13 March 2026 amounts to 503,000 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2291830 16.03.2026 CET/CEST
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