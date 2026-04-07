Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
|
07.04.2026 11:04:13
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 7 April 2026
In the period from 30 March 2026 to, and including, 3 April 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 35,900 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
30/03/2026 6,000 240.3907
31/03/2026 2,500 249.4968
01/04/2026 24,000 250.9255
02/04/2026 3,400 252.5033
03/04/2026 0 -
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 3 April 2026 amounts to 791,900 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2304126 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AG
|
11:04
|EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
11:04
|EQS-CMS: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX gibt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Börse AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 nachmittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|Schwacher Handel: LUS-DAX leichter (finanzen.at)