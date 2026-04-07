EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /



07.04.2026 / 11:04 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Frankfurt am Main, 7 April 2026



In the period from 30 March 2026 to, and including, 3 April 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 35,900 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



30/03/2026 6,000 240.3907

31/03/2026 2,500 249.4968

01/04/2026 24,000 250.9255

02/04/2026 3,400 252.5033

03/04/2026 0 -



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 3 April 2026 amounts to 791,900 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).



07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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