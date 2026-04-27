Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
|
27.04.2026 12:26:23
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 27 April 2026
In the period from 20 April 2026 to, and including, 24 April 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 70,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
20/04/2026 10,000 263.6108
21/04/2026 10,000 265.5085
22/04/2026 20,000 264.8373
23/04/2026 15,000 264.5794
24/04/2026 15,000 266.0653
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 24 April 2026 amounts to 905,219 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2315736 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AG
|
12:26
|EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|EQS-CMS: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Montagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Montagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen LUS-DAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|XETRA-Handel DAX beendet den Freitagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX leichter (finanzen.at)