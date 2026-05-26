Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
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26.05.2026 10:55:43
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 26 May 2026
In the period from 18 May 2026 to, and including, 22 May 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 19,400 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
18/05/2026 3,400 251.0512
19/05/2026 4,000 259.2050
20/05/2026 4,000 257.5237
21/05/2026 4,000 259.0805
22/05/2026 4,000 257.6611
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 22 May 2026 amounts to 1,310,959 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2333394 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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