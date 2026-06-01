EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /



01.06.2026 / 10:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Frankfurt am Main, 1 June 2026



In the period from 25 May 2026 to, and including, 29 May 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 146,833 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



25/05/2026 4,000 255.1095

26/05/2026 4,000 254.8293

27/05/2026 50,000 250.6939

28/05/2026 15,000 251.4335

29/05/2026 73,833 246.7895



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 29 May 2026 amounts to 1,457,792 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).



01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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