Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
|
08.06.2026 10:36:03
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 8 June 2026
In the period from 1 June 2026 to, and including, 5 June 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 216,786 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
01/06/2026 25,000 247.4982
02/06/2026 94,197 242.2350
03/06/2026 87,589 242.4070
04/06/2026 5,000 245.5974
05/06/2026 5,000 248.8697
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 5 June 2026 amounts to 1,674,578 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341448 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AG
|
10:36
|EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
10:36
|EQS-CMS: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Start des Montagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Start freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: DAX verbucht zum Start Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Freitagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verliert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26