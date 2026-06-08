EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /



08.06.2026 / 10:36 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Frankfurt am Main, 8 June 2026



In the period from 1 June 2026 to, and including, 5 June 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 216,786 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



01/06/2026 25,000 247.4982

02/06/2026 94,197 242.2350

03/06/2026 87,589 242.4070

04/06/2026 5,000 245.5974

05/06/2026 5,000 248.8697



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 5 June 2026 amounts to 1,674,578 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).



08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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