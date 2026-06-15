Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
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15.06.2026 10:20:33
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 15 June 2026
In the period from 8 June 2026 to, and including, 12 June 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 54,946 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
08/06/2026 35,532 244.4494
09/06/2026 4,414 244.2900
10/06/2026 5,000 245.5188
11/06/2026 5,000 246.3257
12/06/2026 5,000 246.0178
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 12 June 2026 amounts to 1,729,524 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
15.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2346046 15.06.2026 CET/CEST
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