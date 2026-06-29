EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /



29.06.2026 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Frankfurt am Main, 29 June 2026



In the period from 22 June 2026 to, and including, 26 June 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 264,139 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



22/06/2026 52,319 242.7452

23/06/2026 50,000 246.9636

24/06/2026 5,000 244.5493

25/06/2026 105,000 241.8853

26/06/2026 51,820 238.6820



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 26 June 2026 amounts to 2,073,663 shares. The total costs incurred for the share buy-back amount to EUR 499,999,876.11; the above share purchases therefore complete the share buy-back programme.



The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Further Information on the share buy-back can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).



29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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