Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
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29.06.2026 10:29:13
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 29 June 2026
In the period from 22 June 2026 to, and including, 26 June 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 264,139 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
22/06/2026 52,319 242.7452
23/06/2026 50,000 246.9636
24/06/2026 5,000 244.5493
25/06/2026 105,000 241.8853
26/06/2026 51,820 238.6820
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 26 June 2026 amounts to 2,073,663 shares. The total costs incurred for the share buy-back amount to EUR 499,999,876.11; the above share purchases therefore complete the share buy-back programme.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Further Information on the share buy-back can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2355898 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
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