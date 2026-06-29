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29.06.2026 10:29:13

EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

29.06.2026 / 10:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 29 June 2026

In the period from 22 June 2026 to, and including, 26 June 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 264,139 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:

Date                        Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)

22/06/2026               52,319                    242.7452
23/06/2026               50,000                    246.9636
24/06/2026               5,000                      244.5493
25/06/2026               105,000                  241.8853
26/06/2026               51,820                    238.6820

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 26 June 2026 amounts to 2,073,663 shares. The total costs incurred for the share buy-back amount to EUR 499,999,876.11; the above share purchases therefore complete the share buy-back programme.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Further Information on the share buy-back can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2355898  29.06.2026 CET/CEST

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