11.03.2024 10:02:50
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 11 March 2024
In the period from 04 March 2024 to, and including, 08 March 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 41,947 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
04/03/2024 8,000 192.8320
05/03/2024 8,000 192.3237
06/03/2024 7,947 191.2536
07/03/2024 8,000 191.9564
08/03/2024 10,000 190.4519
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 08 March 2024 amounts to 1,424,692 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
