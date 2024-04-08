|
08.04.2024 10:05:29
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 08 April 2024
In the period from 1 April 2024 to, and including, 05 April 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 13,490 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
01/04/2024 0 0.0000
02/04/2024 100 186.7545
03/04/2024 100 185.9800
04/04/2024 12,827 185.1585
05/04/2024 463 185.0218
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 05 April 2024 amounts to 1,561,457 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
08.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
