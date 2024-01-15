15.01.2024 10:18:35

EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

15.01.2024 / 10:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 15 January 2024
 
In the period from 8 January 2024 to, and including, 12 January 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 245,251 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
  
Shares were purchased as follows:
 
Date         Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)
 
08/01/2024     57,525         186.4824
09/01/2024     49,916         185.8575
10/01/2024     47,004         185.9282
11/01/2024     45,806         185.7305
12/01/2024     45,000         186.6382
 
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 12 January 2024 amounts to 577,355 shares.
 
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
 
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

15.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1814929  15.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1814929&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen

11.01.24 Deutsche Börse Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.01.24 Deutsche Börse Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.01.24 Deutsche Börse Buy UBS AG
18.12.23 Deutsche Börse Buy UBS AG
15.12.23 Deutsche Börse Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Börse AG 188,10 0,53% Deutsche Börse AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen mehrheitlich Gewinne
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart ohne große Ausschläge. Der DAX gibt etwas nach. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen