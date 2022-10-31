|
31.10.2022 11:58:43
EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 84 Interim Announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 84 Interim Announcement
In the period from 24 October 2022 up to and including 28 October 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,642,819 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 31 October 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|37, Boulevard Joseph II
|L-1840 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1475563 31.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aroundtown SAmehr Analysen
|12.10.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.08.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Baader Bank
|12.10.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.08.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Baader Bank
|30.08.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Baader Bank
|30.08.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|26.08.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.08.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.08.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.08.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.06.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.05.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.10.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.08.22
|Aroundtown Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aroundtown SA
|2,04
|1,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtiger Wochenauftakt: ATX wieder im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Dow Jones tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss uneinheitlich
Der österreichische kann am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche nur kurzzeitig ins Plus drehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street dürfte schwächer eröffnen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten am Montag unterschiedliche Tendenzen.