EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

19.12.2022 12:38:23

19.12.2022 / 12:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 12 December 2022 up to and including 16 December 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,997,898 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

 

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
12.12.2022 0 0
13.12.2022 0 0
14.12.2022 0 0
15.12.2022 1,072,864 2.61082
16.12.2022 925,034 2.38006
In total 1,997,898 2.50400

 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

 

Berlin, 19 December 2022

 

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
