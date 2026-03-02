Aroundtown Aktie

02.03.2026 12:59:53

EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 05 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2026 / 12:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 05 Interim Announcement 

In the period from 23 February 2026 up to and including 27 February 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,927,162 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
23.02.2026 355,497 3.0227  XETA
23.02.2026 212,119 3.0218  CEUX
23.02.2026 65,775 3.0216  TQEX
23.02.2026 22,698 3.0345  AQEU
24.02.2026 171,200 3.0738  XETA
24.02.2026 120,892 3.0758  CEUX
24.02.2026 27,615 3.0797  TQEX
24.02.2026 8,118 3.0680  AQEU
25.02.2026 166,870 3.0808  XETA
25.02.2026 97,261 3.0844  CEUX
25.02.2026 39,497 3.0861  TQEX
25.02.2026 7,609 3.0766  AQEU
26.02.2026 184,611 3.0784  XETA
26.02.2026 97,567 3.0763  CEUX
26.02.2026 30,542 3.0791  TQEX
26.02.2026 7,626 3.0560  AQEU
27.02.2026 159,309 3.0716  XETA
27.02.2026 110,210 3.0712  CEUX
27.02.2026 36,089 3.0668  TQEX
27.02.2026 6,057 3.0545  AQEU
Totals 1,927,162 3.0580  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 2 March 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2283872  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

