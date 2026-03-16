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Aroundtown Aktie

Aroundtown für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939

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16.03.2026 12:11:23

EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 07 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

16.03.2026 / 12:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 07 Interim Announcement 

In the period from 9 March 2026 up to and including 13 March 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 8,806,314 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
09.03.2026 994,144 2.5365  XETA
09.03.2026 584,332 2.5383  CEUX
09.03.2026 129,571 2.5446  TQEX
09.03.2026 45,688 2.5442  AQEU
10.03.2026 763,345 2.5859  XETA
10.03.2026 523,973 2.5862  CEUX
10.03.2026 134,558 2.5857  TQEX
10.03.2026 36,644 2.5892  AQEU
11.03.2026 1,039,156 2.5242  XETA
11.03.2026 616,678 2.5264  CEUX
11.03.2026 137,682 2.5290  TQEX
11.03.2026 69,726 2.5206  AQEU
12.03.2026 1,055,210 2.4212  XETA
12.03.2026 618,886 2.4172  CEUX
12.03.2026 139,411 2.4281  TQEX
12.03.2026 80,605 2.4219  AQEU
13.03.2026 1,019,353 2.3769  XETA
13.03.2026 598,713 2.3761  CEUX
13.03.2026 135,787 2.3792  TQEX
13.03.2026 82,852 2.3785  AQEU
Totals 8,806,314 2.4843  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 16 March 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2291922  16.03.2026 CET/CEST

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